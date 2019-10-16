126th Canton Fair Kicks Off, Establishing an Open Platform for All

Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre, noted that Canton Fair had witnessed a change in trade throughout the 70 years since the founding of People's Republic of China, and the 126 th exhibition is of considerable significance to achieving the stable and quality growth of foreign trade.

The 126th Canton Fair sees continuous growth in global collaboration. Under the framework of "Canton Fair Global Partnership Program", Canton Fair has developed 128 partners in 72 countries and regions. With 11 national delegations coming to the International Pavilion, the fair welcomes new product demonstrations from Japan and Canada for the first time. 642 overseas companies will demonstrate their products, among which more than 60 percent are from Belt and Road countries. Along with Chinese exhibitors from the National Pavilions that cover 16 product categories, the Canton Fair will enable a multi-functional integrated platform to help promote regional openness and industrial development.

The Canton Fair made innovation in marketing, stuck to the principle of "innovative, specialized, targeted and delicate" and focus on key sections and target markets, to provide a more convenient attending experience, more secure transactions and higher return for buyers.

The Fair will also host more than 20 themed forums covering risk control, currency, supply and demand matching and trade trends. One of the highlights is the 2019 Canton Fair International Trade Development Forum, which will gather experts in the field to discuss shifting global economic and trade contexts and how to respond to complex international trade policies. The forum will also form a dialogue on opportunities along the Belt and Road Initiative.

https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

SOURCE Canton Fair

For further information: Chloe Cai, +86-20-8913-8622, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn, https://www.cantonfair.org.cn

Related Links

https://www.cantonfair.org.cn

