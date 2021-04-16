OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a low emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support our natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $630,000 investment to install 126 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at a multi-unit residential building and commercial site in the City of White Rock.

This investment in White Rock's Finlay Street Project LP, whose contribution to the project will bring total funding to more than $1.5 million, encourages the adoption of zero-emission vehicles and gives British Columbians more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which supports Canada's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2040.

The government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible to Canadians. This includes creating a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and charging in more localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This infrastructure ensures Canadians can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. This investment also supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies, and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government provides incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs to increase affordability and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments complement Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which further accelerates zero-emission vehicle adoption with an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million for purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Oviedo Properties is proud to present Altus Condominiums in White Rock, BC, a residential community consisting of 126 condominiums and the first residential project in Western Canada to provide every residential owner with exclusive access to EV charging. We are thankful to Natural Resources Canada and the federal government for its leadership, ingenuity and partnering with Oviedo Properties in making this groundbreaking project possible. Altus residents are scheduled to move in early 2022."

Kanwar Dhamrait

CEO, Oviedo Properties

"In White Rock, we are committed to the protection of our environment and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Positive climate change action, like the federal government's investment in EV chargers for private development, will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a more sustainable future."

Darryl Walker

Mayor, City of White Rock

