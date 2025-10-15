KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced the grand opening Capstone, a combined investment of nearly $24 million for the construction of 122 affordable, energy-efficient homes for families, seniors and people living with disabilities in Kelowna.

Located at 2155 Mayer Road, Capstone is the final building of the Apple Valley Development. The project provides a mix of one- and two-bedroom homes for people with low to moderate incomes. The homes include several energy efficient features, including triple glazed windows, LED lighting, electric car charging stations and an efficient central boiler system that will help residents save on energy bills and reduce their environmental impact. The nine-storey building was constructed out of mass timber, which has a much lower carbon footprint than other traditional building methods.

The National Society of Hope operates the building. The society also manages the three neighbouring buildings that make up the Apple Valley community.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"Our Government is taking action to build more affordable homes in Kelowna and across Canada. The opening of the Capstone project shows what's possible when all levels of government and non-profit organizations work together to deliver housing that meet the needs of our community. Through the National Housing Strategy we're rapidly scaling up the supply of safe, affordable, and sustainable homes that Canadians needs." – The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement) and Member of Parliament for Kelowna, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This is about providing people a better place to live. These new homes at Capstone will make life more affordable for people and with our partners, we are helping build a more sustainable, vibrant, and cleaner future for our growing community." – Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"Capstone is a shining example of how we can create homes that are both good for people and good for the planet. As Kelowna's first mass-timber rental building of this scale, it marks an exciting step forward in providing sustainable, affordable housing for our growing community. This project reflects our government's ongoing commitment to building more affordable, sustainable homes across our region, strengthening communities and supporting a greener future for everyone." – Harwinder Sandhu, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Vernon-Lumby

"Addressing housing challenges requires action across all levels and all types of homes. This project reflects the progress that can be made when governments and community partners work together to deliver more diverse and affordable housing in Kelowna" – Tom Dyas, Mayor, City of Kelowna

"We were blessed to partner with all three levels of government to bring this much needed affordable housing to our area. It is wonderful to see tenants already making Capstone their home and building a safe secure community with their neighbours." – Ken Zeitner, Executive Director, National Society of Hope

"We are proud to be part of this meaningful project and support the development of affordable housing in Kelowna. This project shows how prioritizing energy efficiency from the start and leveraging both the gas and electricity systems can create comfortable spaces for residents while helping to lower energy use and associated emissions." – Danielle Wensink, Director Conservation and Energy Management, FortisBC

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

Funding provided for Capstone is as follows: $15.7 million from the Province, through BC Housing including $12.9 million the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, and a $2.8 million cost pressure grant, as well as approximately $1.2 million in annual operating funding $2.6 million of joint funding from the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy The Society provided the land, which is valued at approximately $4.9 million $300,000 from the City of Kelowna in waived development fees $270,000 from FortisBC through their Commercial New Construction Program for an initial energy study and energy efficiency measures



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 93,600 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 1,800 homes in Kelowna.

To learn more about government's new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: Homes for BC - Map of Building Projects Across BC | BC Housing

To listen and learn from people in British Columbia who are creating strong, inclusive housing communities, subscribe to BC Housing's podcast, Let's Talk Housing on: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/lets-talk-housing-a-podcast-by-bchousing/id1603888581 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7gj6H2ovzObbf3Ohx7ckhQ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2jpLI-QB-I



SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected] | Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected] | Ministry of Housing, Media Relations, 236 478-0251 | BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]