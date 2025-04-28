LAVAL, QC, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Manon Jeannotte presided over two Lieutenant Governor's Medal presentation ceremonies, held on Saturday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., at École secondaire Saint-Maxime in Laval.

"What you bring to your community goes far beyond the actions you take. You inspire a Quebec where everyone can believe in the power of human connection," said the Honourable Manon Jeannotte.

A total of 120 citizens were honoured for their remarkable contribution to Quebec society, receiving the Lieutenant Governor's Medals in the Youth (111) and Seniors (8) categories as well as the King Charles III coronation Medal (1).

The Lieutenant Governor's Medals

The Lieutenant Governor's Medals aim to recognize the commitment, determination, and selflessness of citizens from all regions of Quebec who have had, or continue to have, a positive influence within their community or across the province.

There are five categories:

The Youth Medal

The Seniors Medal

The Medal for Exceptional Merit

The First Nations Medal

The Inuit Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative distinction designed to honour Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.

