HAPPY VALLEY GOOSE BAY, NL, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government, along with provincial, municipal and First Nations partners, announced 4 projects to build and repair 115 homes in Happy Valley Goose Bay.

The federal, provincial, and municipal governments are partnering to build 16 new affordable rental homes. These homes are owned and operated as part of NL Housing's rental housing portfolio, welcoming tenants in November and December 2024.

Tenants will come from NL Housing's existing prioritized waitlist, and rents will be geared-to-income at 25 per cent of the household's net income. Tenants will also receive a heating subsidy.

The other projects announced are building 33 new homes in Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation and renovating 66 homes Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation and Mushuau Innu First Nation.

The funding breakdown for the 33 new homes in the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation is:

$9,172,718 from the federal government, through the Rapid Housing Initiative

from the federal government, through the Rapid Housing Initiative $6,115,146 in capital from the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

in capital from the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Ongoing operational subsidy from the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation.

They are expected to be completed by winter 2025.

The funding breakdown for the renovations of 26 homes in the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation is:

$390,000 from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund's Indigenous Repair stream

from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund's Indigenous Repair stream $585,000 in capital from the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

The renovations are expected to be completed by spring 2027.

The funding breakdown for the renovations of 40 homes in the Mushuau Innu First Nation is:

$600,000 from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund's Indigenous Repair stream

from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund's Indigenous Repair stream $900,000 in cash equity from the Mushuau Innu First Nation

The renovations are expected to be completed by spring 2027.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. These investments, through the Rapid Housing Initiative and the Affordable Housing Fund, will provide stability and safety to those who need it the most. I'm proud that these major investments will help meet affordable housing needs here in Newfoundland and Labrador for decades to come. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work."– Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are pleased to officially open these new homes in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which will support 16 individuals or families in need of affordable housing. Our government remains an open and willing partner with both the Federal Government and municipal governments looking to expand affordable housing throughout our province." – Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Housing, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home to live, raise a family, and build a future - including here in Lake Melville. This Rapid Housing Initiative, in combination with the National Strategy, will provide funding to help build new affordable homes - quickly. The attention on accessibility and inclusivity within the universal design of these 16 units will help towards ensuring 'no one gets left behind." – Perry Trimper, Member of House of Legislative Assembly for Lake Melville

"With such a demand for affordable housing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, it is great to see the completion of these 16 homes. This is a major investment in our community and provides a safe and stable place for individuals and families to grow and succeed. The 13th Council is thankful to have partnered with all parties involved and looks forward to continuing to work together on future initiatives." – George Andrews, Mayor of Happy Valley Goose Bay

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritizedApplications including these enhancements will open on November 22 .

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]