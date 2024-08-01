10th Annual International Metal Supermarkets 'Metal My Way' Competition Kicks Off

Photo and Video Submission Contest Showcases Talented Welders, Fabricators, Metalworkers and Artists

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Metal Supermarkets, the world's largest supplier of small-quantity metals, today announced the start of the 10th annual Metal My Way competition, and is delighted to call upon metalworking enthusiasts across the globe to showcase their metallic masterpieces.

Past year's competitions have seen over 1,000 eye-catching submissions from across North American and the United Kingdom. Projects ranged from small engine models, car restorations, commissioned art to large scale renovations and constructions projects. Past winning entries amazed the judges with innovative metalwork including a polished stainless-steel eagle, a blue heron, a Wheel of Time dagger, and other outstanding works of art.

The limited-time international photo and video submission contest runs from August 1 to August 31, 2024 and is open to both professional and amateur metalworkers. Contestants are encouraged to submit photos and videos plus details of their metal projects on metalmyway.com. Metal Supermarkets is the creator and managing sponsor of Metal My Way, along with featured sponsors Cosen Saws, Haco Atlantic, Ferric Machinery, and Space Aid Manufacturing.

"We're pleased and excited to launch this year's Metal My Way contest to showcase the many innovative ways metal can be used when in the hands of creative metalworking professionals and enthusiasts," said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. "Metal enthusiasts from across Canada, the US and the UK are welcome to submit their creations as we celebrate the ingenuity of these talented metal workers and artists."

The contest features one grand prize awarded to the best overall project, along with additional prizes awarded to each winner of the following categories:

Vehicle Projects: Includes, but is not limited to, car restorations/modifications, engine work, trailer and camper builds, planes builds or restorations, boat builds or restorations, motorized scooter, bike and buggy builds, and other 'moving' machinery.

Includes, but is not limited to, car restorations/modifications, engine work, trailer and camper builds, planes builds or restorations, boat builds or restorations, motorized scooter, bike and buggy builds, and other 'moving' machinery. Artistic and Design Projects: Includes, but not limited to, jewelry, statues, sculptures, and will also encompass other projects that have aesthetic designs that do not fall into the other categories such as musical instruments, computer cases, and more.

Includes, but not limited to, jewelry, statues, sculptures, and will also encompass other projects that have aesthetic designs that do not fall into the other categories such as musical instruments, computer cases, and more. Furniture & Home Projects: Includes, but is not limited to, outdoor/indoor furniture, BBQs, smokers, staircases and railings, interior and exterior home décor or renovations, fire pits, and more.

Includes, but is not limited to, outdoor/indoor furniture, BBQs, smokers, staircases and railings, interior and exterior home décor or renovations, fire pits, and more. Industrial or Shop Projects: Includes, but is not limited to, shop equipment and tool builds, larger scale construction projects or specific aspects of those projects, equipment and tool repair or modification, and more.

Includes, but is not limited to, shop equipment and tool builds, larger scale construction projects or specific aspects of those projects, equipment and tool repair or modification, and more. Knives Projects: Includes, but not limited to, knives, swords, blades and similar items.

Grand Prize: Benchtop Band Saw

Additional Prizes: Lincoln Electric Weld Pak

In considering the entries to choose the winners, criteria will include complexity, detail and intricacy; scale; uniqueness and creativity; craftmanship; quantity of metal used; and ingenuity. Selections will be made by a committee consisting of Metal Supermarkets corporate staff. Entrants can submit multiple projects to the Metal My Way contest but are only eligible to win one prize.

The contest is open to legal residents of the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada (excluding Quebec). Entries will be accepted online starting on August 1, 2024 at 8am ET/ 5am PT and ending on August 31, 2024 at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. All online entries must be received by August 31, 2024 at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. No purchase is necessary to enter to win.

Applicants can submit photos and videos of their metal projects at metalmyway.com where further contest rules and details, including sponsor information, can be found.

ABOUT METAL SUPERMARKETS

Metal Supermarkets, the world's largest supplier of small-quantity metals, has over 125 brick-and-mortar stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom with nearly 8 franchise locations in development. Known for its speed and convenience, Metal Supermarkets sells a wide variety of metals including Aluminum, Hot-Rolled Steel, Cold-Rolled Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Galvanized Steel, Tool Steel, Brass, Bronze and Copper. With highly specialized staff, customers can get the metal they need in a size that is convenient for them. Additional information can be found at metalsupermarkets.com.

SOURCE Metal Supermarkets Service Company Inc.

For further information: John Swinimer, Senior PR & Communications Specialist | (905)-362-8226 ext. 9985.