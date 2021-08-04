1 Hotel Toronto Is Now Open

"1 Hotel Toronto sets a new standard for responsible luxury hospitality and serves as a city escape where guests can connect with nature," said 1 Hotels Founder and CEO & Chairman of Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht. "1 Hotels embraces the idea that living well includes protecting the natural beauty around us and we look forward to introducing our mission to the like-minded city of Toronto."

"With the opening of 1 Hotel Toronto, Mohari has rooted itself deeper within the Toronto community", said Mark Scheinberg, Founder of Mohari Hospitality. "We are proud to bring a new level of service and luxury hospitality experience to the city, and through the planting of trees, mark our commitment to the local community and environment."

With the goal of preserving the planet and minimizing its carbon footprint, 1 Hotel Toronto is powered by Ontario's renewable energy systems and expects to divert over 85% of waste from landfills. On-site composting turns all organic wet waste into reusable soil for the 3,300 plants on property and multiple gardens.

The design of the property pays tribute to Toronto's local environment and natural beauty through the use of raw materials and textures sourced throughout Ontario. Featuring 112 guest rooms including 21 suites with city and skyline views, room amenities include heated floors, plants, organic cotton linens, yoga mats, and customized organic bath products. An in-room water filtration system along with tumblers and carafes made from reclaimed wine bottles reduces the need for single use-plastics. The hotel's in-room dining menu allows guests to eat mindfully with a selection of dishes that celebrate Ontario-grown ingredients. Other guest amenities include a rooftop pool and The Field House fitness facility. Indoor and outdoor venues allow a versatile setting for meetings and celebrations.

The hotel will offer five dining concepts each with distinct experiences. 1 Kitchen Toronto is the property's indoor and outdoor all-day restaurant boasting a menu that features cold-pressed juices, plant-based dishes and sustainably harvested fish and proteins. At Flora Lounge, visitors can enjoy cocktails and light bites in the lobby. The Garden Pavilion is the onsite organic garden as well as outdoor venue. Sprouting soon will be Harriet's Toronto and Casa Madera.

Centrally located in downtown Toronto at 550 Wellington Street West, visit www.1hotels.com/toronto to learn more and to book your getaway, please call 416-640-7778.

For more information on the details, please see the 1 Hotel Toronto Fact Sheet.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS:

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, Sanya (China) in 2020 and most recently Toronto is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. The brand is expanding with the upcoming opening of its San Francisco property and with properties under development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Mission Bay and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com .

ABOUT MOHARI HOSPITALITY:

Mohari Hospitality, founded in 2017 by entrepreneurial investor Mark Scheinberg, is a global investment company that engages in a broad range of real estate investment activities, with emphasis on luxury hospitality in prime urban and resort markets. Mohari's investments include equity and debt in both development and operating assets and Mohari invests both independently and with partners. Mohari's existing investments include Peninsula Papagayo, a 2,200-acre sustainable master development, located in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province and anchored by a Four Seasons luxury resort; The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a new ultra-luxury cruise line launching in 2020 and; Centro Canalejas, a group of seven adjoining historical buildings in the center of Madrid, featuring the first Four Seasons branded hotel in Spain; and the 205 room Waldorf Astoria, Miami which is to be the tallest tower south of Manhattan and is currently in pre-development residential sales. Mohari seeks to protect the cultural heritage and natural environments of all areas related to its projects and is committed to identifying and contributing to philanthropic projects in each location where it does business. Additional information can be found at moharihospitality.com .

ABOUT ROCKWELL GROUP:

Based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, and led by David and partners Shawn Sullivan and Greg Keffer, the 250-person firm merges performance and architecture to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Inspired by theater, technology, and high-end craft, the firm creates a unique narrative for each project, ranging from restaurants, hotels, cultural and educational institutions, airport terminals, to festivals, museum exhibitions, and Broadway sets. Projects include 1 Hotel Toronto; Nobu hotels and restaurants worldwide; W Hotels worldwide; The Perelman, a new arts center in New York (Restaurant and Lobby Interior Architect); the Smithsonian FUTURES exhibition; and Hopkins Student Center for John Hopkins University (Baltimore). David Rockwell's newest book, DRAMA, will be published by Phaidon in the Spring. Honors and recognition include the 2016 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; the AIANY President's Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; and the Presidential Design Award.

ABOUT ATHENS GROUP:

For more than 30 years, The Athens Group has been widely regarded as one of the nation's leading developers of luxury resort and urban mixed-use properties, including hotels, golf courses, planned communities and amenitized residential products. The firm specializes in site selection/acquisition, project conceptualization and design, land use entitlements, operator selection, project construction, project finance, residential sales and asset management. Projects completed by The Athens Group over time have become the top performing properties in their respective markets. For more information, please visit http://www.athensdevco.com.

