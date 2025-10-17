QUÉBEC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will share her industrial vision for Canada. She will outline national priorities, discuss growth levers for businesses and provide concrete pathways for them to build locally while expanding Canada's presence in international markets.

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Time: 12:15 pm (ET)

Location: City of Québec, Quebec

Members of the media who would like to attend the event in person, should contact Lanie Dufour at [email protected].

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Lanie Dufour, Public Affairs Advisor, Quebec City Chamber of Commerce, [email protected]