'The Wisdom of Trauma': Can Your Deepest Pain be a Doorway to Healing? A New Movie Featuring Dr. Gabor Maté Goes Viral

The film follows physician, bestselling author and Order of Canada recipient Dr. Gabor Maté and explores the hidden wisdom of our deepest pain and the interconnected epidemics of anxiety, addiction, and chronic illness plaguing Western society. "Trauma is the invisible force that shapes our lives, the way we love, and the way we make sense of the world," says Dr. Maté.

"Trauma is the invisible force that shapes our lives, the way we love, and the way we make sense of the world," says Dr. Maté.

From the streets of Vancouver to San Francisco, through a prison yard and inside a psychedelic healing session, the film presents powerful personal stories in the context of social critique, illuminating the connection between trauma, illness and societal stress. It offers a new vision for a trauma-informed society guided by listening, self-love, and compassion.

"We are overwhelmed by the responses for the film," says Maurizio Benazzo, co-producer/director and co-founder of SAND. "People from all different walks of life call it life-changing and reaffirming. People are asking for more, and want to become part of a larger movement to promote social and individual healing." In response to this enthusiasm, access to the film has been extended until June 20.

The launch was supported by an online event comprising 17 conversations between Dr. Gabor Mate and experts such as Esther Perel, Peter Levine, Sia, Alanis Morissette, Resmaa Menakem, Stephen Porges, and many more. These talks are available as part of the encore weekend at wisdomoftrauma.com.

"So much of what we call abnormality in this culture is actually normal responses to an abnormal culture," Dr. Maté says. "The abnormality does not reside in the pathology of individuals, but in the very culture that drives people into suffering and dysfunction."

"These are such difficult times for so many of us," says Zaya Benazzo. "People are telling us that this movie is helping them find relief by pointing to the root of their suffering. You are not alone."

Media contact: Maurizio Benazzo, [email protected]

SOURCE Science and Nonduality