DUBAI, UAE, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit, one the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, and Solana, one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the blockchain sphere, joined forces for an electrifying livestream discussion with other dApps. The event showcased the remarkable growth of the Solana ecosystem and unveiled exciting plans for the future, with a focus on delivering values to the blockchain ecosystem.

"Solid Projects We Would Love to Work With": Bybit Affirms its Open and Collaborative Approach in Livestream Event with Solana Ecosystem to Unveil Ecosystem Growth and Prioritize User Value in Web3

During the livestream, Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit emphasized the importance of partnerships with solid projects, resilience and vision, reflecting Bybit's strategic approach to collaboration within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. "We're drawn to projects with a proven track record and a solid foundation," Zhou said. "Solana really surprised me in how it developed and how resilient it is, and now that the community is super strong, all these new projects are building onto it."

Lily Liu, president of the Solana Foundation, spoke about the unique capabilities Solana brings to the table. "Solana stands apart with its ability to execute transactions in a blink of an eye and at minimal cost enabling what was once thought impossible," Liu said. "This paves the way for innovative applications previously beyond reach."

Bybit's commitment to nurturing a robust and innovative crypto ecosystem is underscored by its focus on Web3 initiatives like Solana Fiesta, with planned hackathons, conferences, and collaborative efforts hosted at Bybit's Dubai Crypto Ark Space designed to expand crypto adoption and spur innovation.

Marius George Ciubotariu, a core contributor to Kamino Finance, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on Solana, welcomed the opportunity to offer Bybit users an airdrop of the new Kamino ($KMNO) token, as part of Bybit x Solana's Airdrop Arcade . "This is the moment when many will discover Solana for what it is: a seamless, straightforward blockchain experience akin to using the web without cumbersome interfaces or wallets," he said.

Joe Takayama, YouTube influencer, pointed out the innovative projects on Solana, many of which will be listed on Bybit. "A lot of the coins on Solana are not just tokens. They're building and investing in the Solana ecosystem. The tools and products they build will appeal to the mass market."

Bybit's alliance with Solana is a pivotal step toward creating a more accessible, efficient, and innovative digital asset landscape. Emily Bao, Web3 evangelist from Bybit Web3, summed up the venture, "Our goal is to collaborate with the best in the blockchain world, and Solana is one of our top choices with its innovation and efficiency."

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over one million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 25 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3 .

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit