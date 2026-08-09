"Sincerity in Seasons" -- Special Exhibition of Song Dynasty Paintings (Canada) Successfully Held in Montreal, Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- On August 7 local time, the "Sincerity in Seasons" Special Exhibition of Song Dynasty Paintings (Canada), jointly hosted by the Consulate General of China in Montreal and Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, opened in Montreal. Dai Yuming, Consul General of China in Montreal; Laura Vigo, Curator of Asian Art at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts; Liu Rongqian, Fellow of the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts; and more than 100 representatives from the cultural and artistic communities attended the opening ceremony.

Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Montreal Dai Yuming emphasized that Zhejiang and Canada share a long history of cultural and people-to-people exchanges. In the 19th century, Qingtian stone carvings made their way to Quebec with overseas Chinese. In recent years, the two sides have maintained close cooperation in areas such as cultural heritage protection and intangible cultural heritage transmission. He expressed the hope that this exhibition would serve as an opportunity to write a new chapter of mutual understanding and mutual appreciation between the two peoples.

Chen Rufu, Deputy Director-General of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, said in a video address that Zhejiang's millennium-old cultural heritage has nurtured remarkable achievements in Chinese painting. "A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings" was completed over 17 years in collaboration with 263 cultural institutions worldwide, and has also received strong support from the National Gallery of Canada and the Royal Ontario Museum.

The special exhibition features seasonal-themed paintings from "The Complete Collection of Song Dynasty Paintings," inviting visitors to experience the harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature. A youth Kunqu opera "Glamour of the Flourishing Age" performed by Zhejiang Kunqu Opera Arts Center won unanimous acclaim from guests and audiences alike.

From New York to Montreal, the overseas tour of "A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings" continues its journey. This series of themed events in Montreal marks another splendid showcase of the "Picturesque Zhejiang" brand, and has built a new artistic platform for further deepening cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Zhejiang and Canada.

SOURCE Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism

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