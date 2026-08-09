"Picturesque Zhejiang" Themed Exchange and Promotion Event Opens a New Chapter in Zhejiang-Canada Cultural and Tourism Cooperation

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- On August 7 local time, the "Roaming the East • A Journey Without Borders" -- "Picturesque Zhejiang" Themed Exchange and Promotion Event, jointly hosted by the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Montreal and Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, was held in Montreal, Canada.

Zou Runmin, Director of the Education, Science, Culture and Health Section of the Consulate General of China in Montreal; Liu Wangchun, Consul for Cultural Affairs; Zhao Junjie, Consul for Science and Technology Affairs; Sylvain St-Amant, Chairman of World Centre of Excellence for Destinations; Sophie Claivaz-Loranger, Head of Destination Development and Promotion at Tourisme Montréal; Bianelle Legros, Head of the Festivals and Events Unit at the Department of Culture, Sports and Leisure of the City of Montreal; and more than 100 representatives from tourism enterprises, cultural and tourism associations, and media organizations from Zhejiang and Canada attended the event.

Sylvain St-Amant interpreted Song Dynasty paintings from a tourism perspective, pointing out that "holding the landscape in highest esteem" is precisely the Eastern philosophy that contemporary tourism should draw upon. With premium resources such as West Lake and the Fuchun River, Zhejiang is well-positioned for in-depth cooperation to create a "Zhejiang model."

At the promotion event, representatives of Zhejiang travel agencies unveiled two customized themed itineraries -- "Eastern Zhejiang Route • Cultural Heritage of Jiangnan" and "Southern Zhejiang Route • Wonders of Mountains and Seas" -- which balance cultural depth with travel convenience. The "Hi Tour 2.0" smart tourism platform was also introduced, enabling visitors to "tour Zhejiang with just one smartphone." Tourism industry representatives from both sides subsequently held in-depth discussions on product optimization and cooperation models, reaching several preliminary cooperation agreements and laying a solid foundation for subsequent project implementation and two-way tourist exchanges.

SOURCE Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism

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