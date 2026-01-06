"Shenzhen Breeze" in Toronto: Wing Chun Dance Drama and "Gather in Shenzhen" Pop-Up Event Unlock New City Impressions

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- A news report from Shenzhen Media Group:

On November 1, 2025, it was officially announced that the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will take place in Shenzhen. Canada, a founding member of APEC, while Toronto and Shenzhen are recognized as sister cities with sustained friendly exchange.

Image of "Gather in Shenzhen" Pop-Up Event

From December 16, 2025 to January 4, 2026, Shenzhen's original dance drama "Wing Chun" was staged in residence at Meridian Hall in Toronto, Canada.

During the performances, the International Communication Center of Shenzhen Media Group, through its flagship project "Telling China's Story", launched the "Gather in Shenzhen" pop-up event, highlighting the theme of APEC "China Year". The event featured Shenzhen's original anime IP "Nailoong", also known as "Baby Dragon", and showcased Chinese aesthetics through traditional Xiangyunsha (Gambiered Canton Gauze) fashion, drawing large crowds of overseas audiences to stop by, interact, and take photos.

Many visitors enthusiastically imitated Wing Chun fist techniques and took photos with the Nailoong mascot, sparking lively engagement throughout the venue. A young Canadian participant said after the event, "My first impression of Shenzhen is innovation and inclusiveness. This city embraces young people from all around the world."

