What is available to support restricted materials compliance primes?

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - On 3 May 2023, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will cover all of the different restricted materials services available. Being responsible for restricted materials compliance for a company is far more complicated than most would believe. The complexity and technical nature of the restricted materials regulations requires skills and support that does not often reside in a single individual.

RoHS, REACH Restrictions, REACH SVHC, POP, Prop 65, TSCA, China RoHS, PFAS, Canadian Prohibition, EU MDR, and WEEE (to just name the core restricted materials regulations) span thousands of chemicals. They also have different restriction thresholds, as well as labelling, declaration, and registration requirements. These circumstances continue to change - becoming more technical and more complicated.

So - what is out there to help?

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Education

Consulting and opinions

Supplier specifications

Testing

Data gathering

Software

Engineering evaluation

Risk assessments

Justifications

Advocacy

Enforcement support

Due to the expected interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on May 3 to accommodate a larger audience. The webinar will focus on Claigan's approach but will includes discussion on each of the topics.

Webinars - Support for Restricted Materials Primes

Date: 3 May 2023

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

Date: 3 May 2023

For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in compliance for restricted materials legislation. Claigan has tested thousands of products for REACH Restriction, SVHCs, PFAS, RoHS, and related global compliance and being the technical support for numerous Prop 65 notice defences. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

