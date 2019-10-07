/R E P E A T -- Webinar - Restricted Materials in Plastics/

A detailed look at RoHS, REACH, and Prop 65 substances in plastics

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - On 9 October 2019, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on restricted materials in plastics. The webinar will be a technical exploration of plastic additives and related RoHS, REACH, and Prop 65 restricted substances. The webinar will include a detailed breakdown of a PVC cable as an example, including the additives and the potential restricted substances.

As the EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, and California Proposition 65 increase their list of restricted substances, most restricted substances professionals would benefit from a more detailed look at plastic additives and their specific risks. Claigan will review plastics, with a focus on PVC, to explain the base resin, as well as most of the additive options including plasticizers (primary and secondary), flame retardants, synergists, colourants, stabilizers, fillers, lubricants, and anti-oxidants. The use and concentration of each additive will be explained along with the common restricted materials found in each additive.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

High level compositions of plastics

Resin

Plasticizers

Flame retardants

Synergists

Colourants (and their own additives)

Fillers

Anti-oxidants

Restricted materials in each additive

Common restricted materials in plastics over 0.1% w/w

Common testing results

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on October 9 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Restricted Materials in Plastics

Date: 9 October 2019

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/5108320429130141451 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyses and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.