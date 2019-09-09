/R E P E A T -- Unifor members host BBQ lunch to support good unionized telecom jobs/

HALIFAX, Sept. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 2289 at Bell Aliant are hosting a lunchtime BBQ at the Granville Mall to support good unionized telecom jobs.

"We're doing this to support our fellow Bell Aliant workers and to raise awareness about how the company has chipped away at these good jobs for years," said Cullen Bolger, President of Unifor Local 2289 representing Bell Aliant workers in Nova Scotia. "In a time of growth and with more reliance than ever on telecommunications, corporations like Bell Canada need to show they're providing good, secure jobs to Canadians."

Local 2289 is hosting the BBQ to bring members together, to talk outside of the workplace about the job erosion and stressful work environment they face at Bell Aliant. Members of Unifor Local 2289 will be present to provide comment to media.

WHAT: Lunchtime BBQ for Bell Aliant workers WHERE: Granville Mall, 1895 Granville Street, Halifax WHEN: Monday, September 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m WHO: Union representatives from Local 2289, rank-and-file Bell Aliant workers

For further information: Shelley Amyotte, National Communications Representative, at shelley.amyotte@unifor.org or 902-717-7491.

