As part of RBC's ongoing commitment to youth, the summit brings together leading Canadian professionals, industry experts, young influencers and elite athletes in a virtual forum to provide young people with advice on navigating a disrupted professional landscape in 2020 and beyond.

"Empowering young people to stay future ready starts with coming together — to share stories, advice and ideas and to learn from each another," says Mark Beckles, senior director, youth strategy and innovation, RBC. "In our current reality, doing this in a physical setting has become impossible, while the need to connect has become even greater. Together with our partners, we have continued to pivot and adapt our programming and resources to this new normal. The virtual summit is just one of the ways RBC is helping young people stay future focused."

Summit guests will take part in panel discussions, interviews and activities focused on RBC Future Launch's four pillars: skills development, networking, work experience and mental well-being.

Event Details:





Date: August 26, 2020





Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT





Registration (Free): www.rbc.com/futureready





Hosted by: Sangita Patel





Featuring: Pascal Siakam, RJ Barret, Sarah Wells, Tyler Smith, Akim Aliu, Natasha Cloud, a special musical performance by Loud Luxury, and many more young professionals and industry experts.





Watch on: YouTube

RBC Future Launch is designed to help Canadian youth prepare for the jobs of tomorrow. Launched in 2017, the initiative is directing $500 million to programs supporting skills development, networking, work experience, and increased access to mental well-being supports and services. RBC Future Launch is RBC's largest-ever commitment to a social issue.

