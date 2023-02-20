OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board's Public Interest Commission has now published reports for all four Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) bargaining units in the Core Public Administration that declared impasse last spring, with the final report for the Program and Administrative Services (PA) group released this week.

Notably, the PA report recommends wage increases over three years for all four bargaining units of 1.5% for 2021, 4.5% for 2022, and 3.0% for 2023. It also recommends increased allowances for many employees, as well as enhancements to shift premiums, flexibilities and family-related leave.

These reports provide a clear path forward for the Government and the PSAC to reach agreements, provided that parties return to the bargaining table and negotiate in good faith.

We will be entering mediation with the PSAC in April, with the assistance of a third-party mediator. Following guidance from the Public Interest Commissions, we are optimistic that these will be productive discussions.



We are also currently negotiating with 26 out of 28 bargaining units across the public service, with one agreement already signed and many discussions moving towards positive results.

PSAC members provide important services to Canadians, from issuing work permits to processing tax returns, and the government values their work. We remain committed to reaching a deal at the table that is fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

