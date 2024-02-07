/R E P E A T -- Ring in the Year of the Dragon with Unforgettable Lunar New Year Celebrations at Cadillac Fairview Shopping Centres in the Greater Toronto Area/

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Lunar New Year is almost here, and Cadillac Fairview (CF) is ready to celebrate with the return of dazzling decorations, engaging in-person programming and exclusive promotions at three of its shopping centres in the Greater Toronto Area.

With the Year of the Dragon expected to bring power, luck and success, CF is preparing to usher in this prosperous year with enhanced decorations, entertainment, activities, music and promotions at CF Markville, CF Fairview Mall, and CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

All three locations across the Greater Toronto Area will come alive with the return of CF's beloved "supertrees," an immersive and vibrant décor display, inspired by Singapore Marina Bay's Supertrees. The shopping centres will also be decorated with refreshed floor decals of this year's Chinese zodiac sign, the Dragon.

Guests are invited to a kick-off Lunar New Year celebration event with cultural performances including martial arts, Chinese dances, traditional eye dotting ceremonies, dragon and lion parades and more.

"Cadillac Fairview is so excited to celebrate the Lunar New Year with refreshed decorations and vibrant programming," said Louise Della Fortuna, Director, Regional Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "During this special time of year, our guests can come together and enjoy the festivities with new parades, martial arts performances and lion and dragon dances at several of our properties. We want to wish all our visitors happiness and good fortune for the year ahead as we welcome the Year of the Dragon."

Enchanting traditional entertainment

To celebrate Lunar New Year, CF Markville and CF Fairview Mall will each feature special entertainment including additional dragon dance, lion dances and traditional music, to create a festive atmosphere for guests while they shop and explore the celebrations.

Spectacular Lunar New Year performances and experiences

CF Markville (February 10th from 2-3pm)

CF Fairview Mall (February 11th from 2-3pm)

This year, trilingual talk show hosts Winnie, Anthony and Tyrone (Happy Trio) from A1 Chinese Radio will return to host and perform at CF Markville and CF Fairview Mall. The Lunar New Year festivities will also feature a new parade with dragons and lions, traditional eye dotting, green grabbing, dragon and lion dance performances, a visit from the God of Fortune, a new Chinese dance, new audience mini games, and VIP guest appearances. CF Markville visitors will also be able to watch a spectacular new martial arts performance during this year's celebrations. Other spectacular performances include:

CF Markville - Dragon Dance: February 11th , 3-3:20pm (Centre Court)

, (Centre Court) CF Markville - CF Music feat. Valerie Lo duo: February 16th , 4-6pm (Centre Court)

duo: , (Centre Court) CF Markville - Lion Dance : February 18th , 12-12:20pm (Centre Court)

: , (Centre Court) CF Markville - CF Music feat. Valerie Lo duo: February 18th , 2-4pm (Centre Court)

duo: , (Centre Court) CF Fairview Mall - CF Music feat. Calvin Chan and Melody Wang : February 10th , 3-5pm (Apple Court)

and : , (Apple Court) CF Fairview Mall - Lion Dance : February 14th , 3-3:20pm (Apple Court)

: , (Apple Court) CF Fairview Mall - CF Music feat. Calvin Chan duo: February 16th , 4-6pm (Apple Court)

duo: , (Apple Court) CF Fairview Mall - Dragon Dance: February 18th , 3-3:20pm (Apple Court)

CF Toronto Eaton Centre (February 17th from 2-3pm)

Trilingual radio host Carmen Chan will return as the master of ceremonies at this year's show, which will include dragon and lion dances throughout the property, traditional eye dotting, green grabbing, dragon and lion dance performances, an appearance by the God of Fortune and a new martial arts performance. Other spectacular performances include:

CF Music feat. Mike Liu and Sophy Li : February 10th , 2-4pm (Albert's Way)

and : , (Albert's Way) Dragon Dance: February 11th , 12-12:20pm (Albert's Way)

, (Albert's Way) Lion Dance : February 14th , 12-12:20pm (Albert's Way)

: , (Albert's Way) CF Music feat. Melody Wang : February 16th , 4-6pm (Albert's Way)

CF SHOP! card x UnionPay bonus gift offer

This year, CF will bring back its special bonus CF SHOP! card promotion for guests paying for purchases with UnionPay at CF Markville, CF Fairview Mall and CF Sherway Gardens. From February 10th to 18th, shoppers will receive a limited-edition Year of the Dragon gift card and can take advantage of one of the following offers:

Buy $1,000 get a $50 bonus CF SHOP! card

get a bonus CF SHOP! card Buy $3,000 get a $150 bonus CF SHOP! card

get a bonus CF SHOP! card Buy $5,000 get a $300 bonus CF SHOP! card

For more information on participating CF shopping centres and to check out exclusive Lunar New Year retail promotions, please visit www.cfshops.com.

