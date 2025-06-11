June 18–19, 2025

Grand Quay, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

www.quantumnow.ca

MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - McKinsey projects quantum technologies could unlock over $2 trillion USD in global value by 2035 (McKinsey Digital 2024). The National Research Council of Canada estimates quantum could contribute over 3% of national GDP (Doyletech 2020)—surpassing the economic footprint of Canada's aerospace sector.

QUANTUM NOW is an official Industry & Innovation Global Event of the United Nations' International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. Hosted by Quantum Industry Canada in partnership with Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone of Sherbrooke , and with The Quantum Insider as lead market intelligence partner, this executive forum is designed as a primer for decision-makers navigating the rise of the quantum economy.

Over two days, leaders from business, government, and finance will explore how quantum technologies are beginning to reshape global industries, economic infrastructure, and strategic advantage. From capital markets to supply chains to secure communications, QUANTUM NOW offers a front-line view of where the quantum economy is headed—and what leaders need to know now to prepare.

Media highlights:

Keynotes and panels: Strategic discussions on quantum's economic potential, business applications, geopolitical stakes, and sector readiness

Strategic discussions on quantum's economic potential, business applications, geopolitical stakes, and sector readiness Startup Spotlights: Meet emerging Canadian quantum innovators driving commercialization

Meet emerging Canadian quantum innovators driving commercialization Quantum Tech Expo: Canada's first-ever national showcase of 23 organizations spanning the full spectrum of quantum technologies

Exclusive Media Access: Engage with 300+ leaders across quantum, advanced tech, investment, and international policy

Accredited Media Receive:

Full access to the QUANTUM NOW main program and Tech Expo

Interview opportunities with key speakers and startups

Press materials and multimedia access

More information:

https://site.pheedloop.com/event/QuantumNow/goodtoknow/media

Apply for Media Pass: [email protected]

