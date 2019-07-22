/R E P E A T -- OPSEU members raising awareness and funds in support of peer-to-peer support services/

THUNDER BAY, ON, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Many frontline workers have experiences on the job that can cause significant emotional trauma. Getting peer-to-peer support from people who have had similar problems is critical to the healing process.

But peer-to-peer support is an undervalued part of our mental health and addictions system. Our OPSEU members will be holding a series of fundraising BBQ's across northwestern Ontario to not only raise awareness, but to also raise funds for peer-to-peer support program Boots on the Ground.

Starting at noon at each location, speakers will share their experiences and highlight Boots on the Ground's invaluable work. OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas will attend the final event in Thunder Bay.

"As a registered practical nurse who has worked in a psychiatric hospital, I have seen first-hand how important peer-to-peer support is to someone who is recovering from a traumatic event," Thomas said. "Our members want to raise awareness about the critical role peer-to-peer support plays in mental health."

WHAT: "Peers Need Peers" fundraising BBQ WHEN: Monday July 22, 2019, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local time) WHERE: Rainy Lake Square, 235 Scott Street, Fort Frances



WHAT: "Peers Need Peers" fundraising BBQ WHEN: Tuesday July 23, 2019, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local time) WHERE: Whitecap Pavilion, 1 Bernier Drive, Kenora



WHAT: "Peers Need Peers" fundraising BBQ WHEN: Wednesday July 24, 2019, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local time) WHERE: OPP Detachment, 15550 Hwy 17 East, Dryden



WHAT: "Peers Need Peers" fundraising BBQ WHEN: Thursday July 25, 2019, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. WHERE: OPSEU Region 7 office, 326 Memorial Avenue, Thunder Bay

Boots on the Ground is a non-profit service run exclusively by volunteers. They offer peer-to-peer support for frontline workers across the province and rely on donations so they can provide their critical services to workers who are on their journey to healing.

