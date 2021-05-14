/R E P E A T -- Notice to the Media - COVID-19 Update (May 14, 2021) - Ministers and Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease/ Français
May 14, 2021, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Date
May 14, 2021
Time
12:30 PM (EDT)
Location
The news conference will be held virtually.
Journalists who wish to ask questions can do so by teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 1622050#
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
For further information: Media Inquiries: Cole Davidson, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
