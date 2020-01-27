/R E P E A T -- METRO Inc. to Release 2020 First Quarter Results/

MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Metro Inc. will release its first quarter fiscal 2020 results on January 28th, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. (EST).

Mr. Eric R. La Flèche, President & CEO and Mr. François Thibault, Executive Vice President & CFO will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to comment on the financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question period.

The analysts and institutional investors are invited to access the conference call, by dialing 647 427-7450 or 1 888 231-8191 (access code 3540649) or via the website by clicking here. The journalists and public will be able to access it in a listen mode only. The replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the event at 1 855 859-2056 (access code 3540649) or via the website by clicking here, until 23:59 p.m. (EST) on February 28th, 2020.

About METRO INC.

With annual sales of more than $16 billion, METRO INC. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: François Thibault, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Metro Inc., 514 643-1000

Related Links

www.corpo.metro.ca

