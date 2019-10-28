/R E P E A T -- Media/Photo Advisory - Affordable Housing Announcement by the City of Toronto, Toronto Community Housing and Context Development on Monday, October 28/
Oct 28, 2019, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -
|
Who:
|
Mayor John Tory; Councillors Paula Fletcher and Brad Bradford; Kevin
|
What:
|
Announcement of a major investment in affordable and market housing by the
|
Where:
|
East End Community Health Centre, 1619 Queen St. E., Toronto.
|
When:
|
Monday, October 28 at 9 a.m. Please set up by 8:45 a.m. in the program room
|
Why:
|
This announcement is part of the City's comprehensive response to housing
|
Note:
|
Background materials will be issued at 8 a.m. on Oct. 28 and remain embargoed
SOURCE Toronto Community Housing Corporation
For further information: Media contacts: TCHC: TCHC media line 416-737-1352 or media@torontohousing.ca; City of Toronto: Lawvin Hadisi, 647-460-7507 or Lawvin.Hadisi@toronto.ca
Share this article