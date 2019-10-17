/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Why Indigenous Languages Matter/

OTTAWA, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigenous languages are the original languages of this land. They are fundamental to Indigenous identity, worldview, culture and nationhood. Yet no Indigenous language in Canada is safe. A UNESCO report states that three-quarters of the nation's Indigenous languages are "definitely," "severely" or "critically" endangered. But there is hope.

To mark the United Nations International Year of Indigenous Languages, join us for an animated discussion on the state of Indigenous languages in Canada and why it's in Canada's best interest to work with Indigenous peoples to support and revitalize them. The concern over the loss of Indigenous languages and the strong belief that they should be strengthened is one reason why this event is the first ever sold out talk to be held in the Alex Trebek Theatre.

Who: National Chief Perry Bellegarde, Assembly of First Nations





Wade Davis, world-renowned anthropologist and author, Professor, Department of Anthropology, University of British Columbia and Honorary Vice-President of The Royal Canadian Geographical Society





Moderator: Charlene Bearhead, Indigenous education advocate and The Royal Canadian Geographical Society's Director of Reconciliation



Date: Thursday, October 17th, 2019, 6:45 p.m.



Location: Alex Trebek Theatre, 50 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario

* Parking spaces are limited. Carpooling is encouraged.

