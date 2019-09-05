/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Solstice Montréal project, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019/

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with great pleasure that the QMD-Ménard Consortium invites representatives of the media to the Groundbreaking Ceremony to mark the start of construction of Solstice Montréal, a unique and prestigious condominium project in the heart of Downtown Montréal.

For reference:

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m. Location: on the project site, 1020 de la Montagne, Montréal

Solstice Montréal will confirm the architectural importance of our city and our expertise in carrying out a luxury project, with human-scale details. Characterized by the warmth of materials, attention to detail and the inclusion of works of art both inside and outside the project, Solstice Montréal is the quintessence of the sought-after Montréal lifestyle.

Your RSVP before September 6 would be appreciated. Refreshments will follow.

The team behind Solstice Montréal

Solstice Montréal, a project led by the QMD-Ménard Consortium, will be the result of harnessing the forces of key players: Les Entreprises QMD inc., Les Habitations Sylvain Ménard inc., Harden, Kastello Immobilier inc. and Gestion S.J.-S.F. inc. Working closely with NEUF architect(e)s, Kodem, MP1, and SIX, they will provide clients with a residence of unrivalled quality.

solsticemontreal.com

For further information: or to confirm your presence, please contact 514 969 7237 or email: c.degrandpre@solsticemontreal.com