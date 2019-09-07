/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - 2019 Centraide Cup: 26 companies join forces to fight school dropouts/

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal and the Montreal Impact Foundation have partnered once again for the 8th Centraide Cup, which will be held on September 7 and 8, 2019 at Stade Saputo. Over 500 employees from 26 companies are participating in this benefit soccer tournament to support youth success.

Members of the media are invited to attend the announcement of the total amount raised:

Date: September 7, 2019 Time: 12:30 p.m. Location: Stade Saputo, 4750 Sherbrooke Street East, Montreal Who: Yannick Elliott, Vice-President – Resource Development, Centraide of Greater Montreal

Véronique Fortin, Executive Director, Montreal Impact Foundation

Agencies supported by Centraide of Greater Montreal and the Montreal Impact Foundation and young people who receive help.

Admission to the Stade Saputo is free for the public on September 7 and 8. The matches will be held continuously from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The playoffs will start at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, and the Centraide Cup will be awarded at 5:00 p.m.

Here are the companies playing for the 2019 Centraide Cup: National Bank, BLG, BMO Financial Group, Bombardier, CAE, Deloitte, Desjardins Group, Fasken, Sun Life Financial, Gildan, LGS Group Consulting Corporation (an IBM company), Hydro-Québec, JAMP Pharma, Lallemand, Lavery Lawyers, iA Financial Group, McCarthy Tétrault, McKesson, METRO, Norton Rose Fulbright, Pharmascience, Pratt & Whitney Canada, RBC Royal Bank, Saputo, SNC-Lavalin and the Ville de Montréal.

For further information: Annick Gagnon, Centraide of Greater Montreal, Phone: 514-288-1261, extension 242, gagnona@centraide-mtl.org; Patrick Vallée, Montreal Impact, Phone: 514-328-3668, extension 227, patrick.vallee@impactmontreal.com

