MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - METRO (TSX: MRU) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and will announce its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. On this occasion, three events will be held, including a media briefing at 11:30 a.m.

Information :

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, will be held in a hybrid format Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 10 a.m.

To access the webcasting platform to attend virtually the annual meeting of shareholders, click here. Please note that you will only be able to login from 9:45 a.m. on the morning of the event, using the "Guest" function. To attend in person, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at Lumi Experience – 1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, suite 3610, 36th floor, Montreal, Quebec H3B 4W8.

Media briefing at 11:30 a.m.



Members of the media are invited to meet with Eric La Flèche, President and CEO, at 11:30 a.m. Please email [email protected] to register and access the in-person press conference or to receive the link to access our broadcasting platform, during which you will have the opportunity to ask your questions. Please note, this meeting is for media representatives only. Pre-registration is required.

Reminder - Call at 1:30 p.m.



The company will hold a call for investors and financial analysts at 1:30 pm. Click here for more details.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $21 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 995 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

