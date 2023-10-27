WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, The Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba, and His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg will signal a new approach to partnership, to strengthen downtown Winnipeg and the Province.

Media availability will follow.

Three levels of government together signal a new spirit of collaboration and partnership in Manitoba (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Date:

October 27, 2023

Time:

10:00 a.m.

Location:

United Way of Winnipeg

580 Main Street

(Access to the building is via the back door.)

Winnipeg, Manitoba

