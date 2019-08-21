/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Montérégie region/ Français
Aug 21, 2019, 07:00 ET
SAINT-JUDE, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce funding for the Union québécoise de réhabilitation des oiseaux de proie (UQROP) to strengthen tourism in the Montérégie region, boost economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families.
Date:
August 21, 2019
Time:
4:00 p.m.
Location:
Visitor Centre
Chouette à Voir!
875 Rang Salvail South
Saint-Jude, Quebec
J0H 1P1
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
