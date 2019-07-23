/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Technical Briefing Regarding Water Quality in Attawapiskat First Nation/ Français

OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that departmental officials from Indigenous Services Canada will provide a technical briefing to media on water quality in Attawapiskat First Nation.

The departmental officials will be able to speak to the following:

  • an overview of trihalomethanes (THMs) and related guidelines
  • steps being taken to address water quality in the community in the immediate and long-term

Following the briefing, the representatives will answer questions from the media.

Date:  July 23, 2019
Time: 9:00AM (ET)

Dial-in information for Technical Briefing
Media can participate by phone by dialing:
Canada/US: 1-866-206-0153
Local: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 1861602#

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca

