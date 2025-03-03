TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Kelvin Tran, CFO, TD Bank Group will present at the RBC 2025 Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 5, 2025. His presentation will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of TD's website at www.td.com/investor. A transcript of the event will be available after the call at https://www.td.com/investor/calendar_events.jsp.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.09 trillion in assets on January 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

