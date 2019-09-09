/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - TD Bank Group Executive to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference/

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Teri Currie, Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking, TD Bank Group, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on September 10, 2019. Her presentation will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of TD's website at www.td.com/investor. The webcast will be archived at www.td.com/investor/calendar_arch.jsp.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.4 trillion in assets on July 31, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

For further information: Julie Bellissimo, Media Relations, Corporate & Public Affairs, 416-965-6050; Gillian Manning, Head of Investor Relations, 416-308-9030

