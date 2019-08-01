/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Randy Boissonnault, MP for Edmonton Centre and the Prime Minister's Special Advisor on LGBTQ2 Issues, will make an important announcement in support of LGBTQ2 organizations in Canada/

OTTAWA, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and the Prime Minister's Special Advisor on LGBTQ2 Issues, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of LGBTQ2 organizations in Canada.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 1, 2019

Time: 10:00 am

Location:

Artscape Lounge

Daniels Spectrum

585 Dundas Street East

Toronto, Ontario

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Joshua Kirkey, Manager, Communications Services, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6884

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

