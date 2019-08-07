/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Sean Casey to Announce Funding for Confederation Centre of the Arts and Festivals in Prince Edward Island/

Mr. Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), will announce funding for the Confederation Centre of the Arts and festivals in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), will announce funding for the Confederation Centre of the Arts and festivals in Prince Edward Island Wednesday. He will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

TIME:

11:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Confederation Centre of the Arts

Confederation Chamber Replica, Upper Foyer

145 Richmond Street

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

