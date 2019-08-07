/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Sean Casey to Announce Funding for Confederation Centre of the Arts and Festivals in Prince Edward Island/ Français
Aug 07, 2019, 07:00 ET
Mr. Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), will announce funding for the Confederation Centre of the Arts and festivals in Prince Edward Island
CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), will announce funding for the Confederation Centre of the Arts and festivals in Prince Edward Island Wednesday. He will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
TIME:
11:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Confederation Centre of the Arts
Confederation Chamber Replica, Upper Foyer
145 Richmond Street
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only): Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
