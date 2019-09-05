/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Fraser to announce Government of Canada funding to conserve land in Nova Scotia/

OTTAWA, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Sean Fraser, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce Government of Canada funding to conserve land in Nova Scotia.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019 Time: 2:00 p.m. (ADT) Location: Musquodoboit Harbour Recreation Centre and Library

7900 Highway 7

Musquodoboit Harbour, Nova Scotia

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Caroline Thériault, Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 613-462-5473, caroline.theriault2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

