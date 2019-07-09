UPDATE - Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to visit Big Bar Landslide Site

Please note that the time of the event has changed from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LILLOOET, BC, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, alongside the Province of British Columbia Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the Honourable Doug Donaldson, will visit at the Incident Command Post for the Big Bar Landslide. The Ministers will meet with Incident Commanders, regional First Nation representatives, and technical experts, and participate in a helicopter overflight tour of the landslide area.

The Minister will be available to media on site at the Incident Command Post, and remotely, following the meeting time and overflight tour.

Date: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Time: 4 p.m. (Pacific Time) Location: Fisheries and Oceans Canada Field Office

654 Industrial Place, Lillooet, BC V0K 1V0 Directions: Fisheries and Oceans Canada Field Office

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Marie-Pascale Des Rosiers, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Tel: 613-314-4591, Marie-Pascale.DesRosiers@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

