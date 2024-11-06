ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will be participating at the EnergyNL Student Energy Day.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. NT

Minister Wilkinson will then deliver remarks at the Mineral Resource Review 2024 Conference and Exhibition.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 1:40 p.m. NT

Later that day, Minister Wilkinson, will make a tree-planting announcement in St. John's, Newfoundland, accompanied by Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. NT

All accredited media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected]. A dial-in line is available for the Minister's tree planting announcement and will be provided upon registration.

