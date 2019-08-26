/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to visit Paq'tnkek Mi'kmaw Nation/ Français
Aug 26, 2019, 08:00 ET
PAQ'TNKEK MI'KMAW NATION, MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, NS, Aug. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, will travel to New Brunswick where he will visit Paq'tnkek Mi'kmaw Nation and announce funding supporting economic development opportunities and growth in Indigenous communities.
Date: Monday, August 26, 2019
Time: 1:00 PM (ADT)
Where:
Paqtnkek Health Centre
128 Sagamaw Road
Afton Station, NS B0H 1A0
