/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to visit Labrador/

NAIN, NL, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan will travel to Labrador where he will make a number of announcements.

First, he will make an announcement about the opening of emergency placement homes within the communities of Natuashish and Sheshatshiu.

Then he will travel to Nain, where he will highlight the successful Community Sheds Project that helps build capacity for Inuit youth.

While in Nain, he will join Labrador Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade to announce investments for the north coast of Labrador.

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2019

Emergency placement homes announcement

Time: 1:30 PM (AST)

Where: Mushuau Innu Healing Lodge,

2 Pokue Road, Natuashish

Tourism and infrastructure announcement

Time: 2:45PM (AST)

Where: Pulapvik Room, Nain Airport

Community sheds announcement

Time: 3:15 PM (AST)

Where:

Pulapvik Room

NGC Building

SandBanks Road

Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador

Follow us on Twitter:

Minister Seamus O'Regan

(https://twitter.com/Min_IndServ)

GCIndigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Jeff Valois, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 613-698-2884; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca