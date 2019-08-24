/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to visit Labrador/ Français
Aug 24, 2019, 07:00 ET
NAIN, NL, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan will travel to Labrador where he will make a number of announcements.
First, he will make an announcement about the opening of emergency placement homes within the communities of Natuashish and Sheshatshiu.
Then he will travel to Nain, where he will highlight the successful Community Sheds Project that helps build capacity for Inuit youth.
While in Nain, he will join Labrador Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade to announce investments for the north coast of Labrador.
Date: Saturday, August 24, 2019
Emergency placement homes announcement
Time: 1:30 PM (AST)
Where: Mushuau Innu Healing Lodge,
2 Pokue Road, Natuashish
Tourism and infrastructure announcement
Time: 2:45PM (AST)
Where: Pulapvik Room, Nain Airport
Community sheds announcement
Time: 3:15 PM (AST)
Where:
Pulapvik Room
NGC Building
SandBanks Road
Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador
