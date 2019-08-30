/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce investment in local business/

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be at Multi-Health Systems Inc. to celebrate home-grown Canadian innovation and announce funding through the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program.

Minister Ng will be available to take questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Friday, August 30, 2019



Time: Media arrival: 10:50 am (ET)

Remarks: 11:00 am (ET)



Location: Multi-Health Systems Inc.

36 Apple Creek Boulevard

Markham, ON L3R 4Y4

