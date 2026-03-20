Minister Marc Miller will announce funding for Indigenous audio and visual content in Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - On Friday, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, will announce funding for Indigenous audio and visual content in Yellowknife.

The minister will be available for media questions following the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Friday, March 20, 2026

TIME:

10:00 a.m.

Media representatives wishing to attend this event must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of their organization to [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. Details on how to attend will be provided afterward.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]