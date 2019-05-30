/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce new support to help small and medium-sized businesses save energy and money/

OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement about helping small and medium-sized businesses save money and energy. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.

Event: Announcement and media availability Date: Thursday, May 30, 2019 Time: 9:30 a.m. (EDT) Location: Thyme and Again

1255 Wellington Street West

Ottawa, ON

The event will be livestreamed on the Minister of Environment and Climate Change's Twitter page.

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

