/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make important announcement regarding the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund/

Veterans Affairs Canada

Aug 27, 2019, 08:00 ET

CALGARY, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will make an important announcement that will positively impact the well-being of Veterans and their families in Canada.

Minister MacAulay along with other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.

Location:

1010 Centre Street SE
Common Room (2nd level)
Calgary, AB


Date:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019


Time:

10:30 MDT

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; John Embury, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, john.embury@canada.ca

