/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make important announcement regarding the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund/

MONTREAL, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will make an important announcement that will positively impact the well-being of Veterans and their families in Canada.

Minister MacAulay, Parliamentary Secretary Lauzon and other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.

Location: Old Brewery Mission

906 Saint Laurent Boulevard

Montreal QC



Date: Monday, July 22, 2019



Time: 10:00AM

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

