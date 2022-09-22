NEW YORK CITY, NY, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a media call-back to conclude his participation at the 77th United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week NYC.

Event: Media call-back

Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location: By teleconference

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain dial-in information.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]