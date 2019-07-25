/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to make Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement/

REGINA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Regina–Wascana, will be in Regina to make an announcement about government support for women entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement



Date: Thursday, July 25, 2019



Time: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.



Location: Hillberg & Berk

1450 Hamilton Street

Regina, Saskatchewan

