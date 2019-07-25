/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to make Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement/ Français

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jul 25, 2019

REGINA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Regina–Wascana, will be in Regina to make an announcement about government support for women entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan.

Event:

Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement


Date:

Thursday, July 25, 2019


Time:

10:00 to 11:00 a.m.


Location:

Hillberg & Berk
1450 Hamilton Street
Regina, Saskatchewan

                          

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

