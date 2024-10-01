/U P D A T E -- Media advisory - Minister Ferrada to speak at 2024 World Trails Conference and announce new Government of Canada support/ Français

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, will deliver remarks at the 2024 World Trails Conference in Ottawa. Minister Ferrada will also announce new federal government support during her remarks. The theme of this year's conference is "Connecting People, Places and the Planet."

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm (ET)

Location:
Delta Hotels Ottawa City Centre
101 Lyon Street North
Ottawa, Ontario

Media representatives interested in one-on-one interviews with Minister Ferrada can reach out to Marie-Justine Torres.

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]

