/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duncan and Minister Morneau to highlight impacts of the Government of Canada's changes to how it funds science and research/

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will highlight the Government's accomplishments in science and research and announce the names of institutions participating in a new pilot program to promote equity, diversity and inclusiveness in the academic sector.

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: Ryerson University

DMZ Sandbox

341 Younge Street

Toronto, Ontario

Canadian science news on social media @CDNScience: Twitter , Instagram , Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

