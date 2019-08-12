/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Diane Lebouthillier will announce funding for two SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum sectors/ Français
Aug 12, 2019, 06:00 ET
SOREL-TRACY, QC, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce funding for Groupe P.N.F. Inc. and Les Aciers Richelieu Inc., two steel and aluminum sectors companies.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date:
Monday, August 12, 2019
Time:
9:30 a.m.
Location:
Les Aciers Richelieu Inc.
190 du Roi Street
Sorel-Tracy, Quebec
J3P 4N5
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Source: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
