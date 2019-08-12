/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Diane Lebouthillier will announce funding for two SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum sectors/

SOREL-TRACY, QC, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce funding for Groupe P.N.F. Inc. and Les Aciers Richelieu Inc., two steel and aluminum sectors companies.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:

Monday, August 12, 2019

Time:

9:30 a.m.

Location:

Les Aciers Richelieu Inc.

190 du Roi Street

Sorel-Tracy, Quebec

J3P 4N5

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Visit CED's Media Room

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Source: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca